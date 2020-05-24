STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality Astrology

Signs and Singlehood of Earth signs Taurus, Virga, Capricorn

They are determined, sensual and tactile people who have been gifted with an unique ability to power though difficult events, and find a way to conquer every situation they are put in.

Published: 24th May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

happy

For representational purposes

By Nitin Manchanda
Express News Service

TAURUS: They are determined, sensual and tactile people who have been gifted with an unique ability to power though difficult events, and find a way to conquer every situation they are put in. They pride themselves on loyalty and consistency, and when they decide, they stick to it irrespective of the circumstances. Taurus values independence and autonomy.

As they are strong-willed, they prefer doing things their way and get irritated when told otherwise. They value regularity, hence, shifting suddenly into a relationship after being single scares them, just as being suddenly single post a relationship, rattles them. Being great romantics at heart, they are unwilling to settle for anything less than their idea of a perfect partner, and are prepared to live alone until they find that person. However, they should try and loosen up their outline of a perfect partner and be more flexible, trying to understand and value the best qualities in every person, rather than being fixated on their preferences.

VIRGO: They are highly intellectual and incredibly observant people who can bring order into chaos, and with the ability to be as flexible as any situation requires, they are usually down-to-earth, dependable and of loyal nature. They approach situations with an analytical mind and therefore see the practical upside of being single as they prefer to commit themselves initially to all their other works and ambitions. However, once they are ready to pursue a relationship, they might start to feel restless and irritated being devoid of love in their life. Therefore, in terms of their personal freedom, love and relationships are not a priority and, thus, take time to let someone enter their life. 

CAPRICORN: They are organised and pragmatic, in addition to being extremely patient and consistent with their work. Concentrated and resourceful, they know how to make their partner feel stable and secure with their sense of responsibility. They are cautious and feel very confident about teir abilities and, hence, do not thrive on the need for praise or admiration of a partner.

Validation seeking is not in their nature. They are more focused on their career and prioritise it above everything else. They feel happier alone as they do not have to compromise their lifestyle, nor do they have to adjust to another person’s schedule. They don’t like intrusions of any kind. They, therefore, prefer the single life a lot, and it would take quite the special individual to make them change their mind. 
The views expressed here are of the author

Stay up to date on all the latest Astrology news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Astrology Taurus Virgo Capricorn singlehood
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp