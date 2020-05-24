Signs and Singlehood of Earth signs Taurus, Virga, Capricorn

Nitin Manchanda By

Express News Service

TAURUS: They are determined, sensual and tactile people who have been gifted with an unique ability to power though difficult events, and find a way to conquer every situation they are put in. They pride themselves on loyalty and consistency, and when they decide, they stick to it irrespective of the circumstances. Taurus values independence and autonomy.

As they are strong-willed, they prefer doing things their way and get irritated when told otherwise. They value regularity, hence, shifting suddenly into a relationship after being single scares them, just as being suddenly single post a relationship, rattles them. Being great romantics at heart, they are unwilling to settle for anything less than their idea of a perfect partner, and are prepared to live alone until they find that person. However, they should try and loosen up their outline of a perfect partner and be more flexible, trying to understand and value the best qualities in every person, rather than being fixated on their preferences.

VIRGO: They are highly intellectual and incredibly observant people who can bring order into chaos, and with the ability to be as flexible as any situation requires, they are usually down-to-earth, dependable and of loyal nature. They approach situations with an analytical mind and therefore see the practical upside of being single as they prefer to commit themselves initially to all their other works and ambitions. However, once they are ready to pursue a relationship, they might start to feel restless and irritated being devoid of love in their life. Therefore, in terms of their personal freedom, love and relationships are not a priority and, thus, take time to let someone enter their life.

CAPRICORN: They are organised and pragmatic, in addition to being extremely patient and consistent with their work. Concentrated and resourceful, they know how to make their partner feel stable and secure with their sense of responsibility. They are cautious and feel very confident about teir abilities and, hence, do not thrive on the need for praise or admiration of a partner.

Validation seeking is not in their nature. They are more focused on their career and prioritise it above everything else. They feel happier alone as they do not have to compromise their lifestyle, nor do they have to adjust to another person’s schedule. They don’t like intrusions of any kind. They, therefore, prefer the single life a lot, and it would take quite the special individual to make them change their mind.

The views expressed here are of the author