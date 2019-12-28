24-carat gold, 137 diamonds: Apple launches world's most expensive phone

By Online Desk

Attention iPhone lovers! Apple has something new in store for you. But you might want to check your bank balance first. The tech giant, in association with Russian firm Caviar, has launched the world's most expensive phone ever for USD 100,000 (around Rs 71 lakh).

The Caviar Solarius Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro has its glass back replaced by a clock-like structure plated with 24-carat gold and studded with 137 diamonds and includes a functioning timepiece.

The phone comes in a custom black and gold box. Once you open it, the first layer has the phone with its glittering back facing you. The box also contains a fast charger, lightning cable including a custom gold plated shark-shaped sim card removal tool and an AirPods Pro.

According to popular YouTuber MKBHD who reviewed the phone, it weighs about 436 grams, which is more than twice as much as the normal iPhone 11 pro.

However, apart from the meticulously designed back, the phone is a typical iPhone 11 pro. There have been no changes made to the specifications and features of the phone.

