OnePlus phone batteries being depleted by WhatsApp: Report

By IANS

BEIJING: OnePlus smartphones running Android 9 and 10 operating system (OS) have reported high battery drain, which has been likely because of WhatsApp, the media has reported.

The battery depletion appears to be caused by the messaging app's version 2.19.308 and has been affected users even with limited usage of WhatsApp.

OnePlus users are reporting on Reddit, OnePlus forums, and even through the Play Store (Google Play Store) that WhatsApp is drastically draining their batteries by 40 per cent or more, Android Central reported on Saturday.

It is pertinent to note that the issue is affecting OnePlus' users whose devices are running either Android 9 or 10 -- which means a large swath of OnePlus smartphones.

It doesn't appear to be every one that uses WhatsApp on their OnePlus phones, but it does seem to be a reasonably high number of folks -- even some Xiaomi users are reporting this issue as well, the report added.