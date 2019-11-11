Home Lifestyle Tech

OnePlus phone batteries being depleted by WhatsApp: Report

The battery depletion appears to be caused by the messaging app's version 2.19.308 and has been affected users even with limited usage of WhatsApp.

Published: 11th November 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

OnePlus

For representational purposes. (Photo | Twitter, OnePlus)

By IANS

BEIJING: OnePlus smartphones running Android 9 and 10 operating system (OS) have reported high battery drain, which has been likely because of WhatsApp, the media has reported.

The battery depletion appears to be caused by the messaging app's version 2.19.308 and has been affected users even with limited usage of WhatsApp.

OnePlus users are reporting on Reddit, OnePlus forums, and even through the Play Store (Google Play Store) that WhatsApp is drastically draining their batteries by 40 per cent or more, Android Central reported on Saturday.

WATCH | OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?

It is pertinent to note that the issue is affecting OnePlus' users whose devices are running either Android 9 or 10 -- which means a large swath of OnePlus smartphones.

It doesn't appear to be every one that uses WhatsApp on their OnePlus phones, but it does seem to be a reasonably high number of folks -- even some Xiaomi users are reporting this issue as well, the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OnePlus WhatsApp OnePlus Battery
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp