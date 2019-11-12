Home Lifestyle Tech

Hyderabad's innovators have compelling ideas that can change your life

At an event organised by The Good Talk Factory and the Telangana State Innovation Cell, four innovators from different walks of life shared their compelling stories.

A student explaining his idea to the gathering at British Council in the city on Sunday

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  They say necessity is the mother of invention, and four innovators from the city proved the same when they talked about their innovations and the ideas behind them. What was heartening to see that the innovators included a Class VIII boy and a mother, showing that it’s never too early or too late to make a difference to the world.

At an event organised by The Good Talk Factory and the Telangana State Innovation Cell, four innovators from different walks of life shared their compelling stories. The first innovation was a wrist band that can help care givers to take better care of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. Hemesh, a Class VIII boy from Jubilee High Public School, got the idea after he saw his grandmother, an Alzheimer’s patient, suffer from memory loss and wander out of the house.

He said: “My grandmother would sometimes go outside the house and wander on the roads due to illness. That is why I decided to create something that would notify us whenever she would get up from bed. I fitted a gyroscope, body temperature and pulse sensors to the wrist band, and made a working model after many prototypes. 

Making a difference through innovations

The readings from the sensors can be seen on a mobile app. Whenever the patient stands up, an alarm will go off, notifying the care givers. The band can also detect if the patient is indulging in physical aggression. It reminds patients to take pills on time, too! The next innovator was J Rama, a soft skills trainer, who through her enterprise ‘Health Engineer’, has given life to used sarees and dupattas by turning them into colorful cloth bags. Rama aspires to completely eliminate non-biodegradable polythene bags under 40 microns, bring about social awareness and empower women tailors from the weaker sections of the society.

Another innovator Vishwaja Reddy has created and installed sanitary vending machines and incinerators. By breaking the taboo about menstruation and sanitary napkins, Vishwaja was inspired through her personal struggles as a girl and is continuously working towards installing these machines in various places and educating the masses about menstrual hygiene.

Hareesh Gadi is the mastermind behind the ‘Self-Security Bangle for Women’, which provides security to women by allowing a woman to send electric shocks to an aggressor if she tilts her arm at a particular angle. Furthermore, this bangle also alerts her relatives and the nearest police station along with sharing her live location. Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of Industries and Commerce department in Telangana, who was the guest of honour, said: “The state is taking every step to encourage innovators.”

Youngster invention

I aspire to completely eliminate non-biodegradable polythene bags under 40 microns

