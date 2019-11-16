TikTok crosses 1.5 billion download mark

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Viral video app, TikTok, has crossed 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to the latest Sensor Tower report.

TikTok ranks at number three when it comes to the most downloaded non-gaming app of the year. WhatsApp continues to be the top app, followed by Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram at second, fourth, and fifth spot respectively.

The app garnered 614 million downloads, up 6 per cent, so far in 2019. The success is attributed to Indians, who contributed to about 31 per cent of all unique installs at 466.8 million across the app stores. =