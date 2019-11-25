Home Lifestyle Tech

Facebook, Instagram to block under-18 from seeing sexual content

As part of the policy change, the social networking giant will bar several types of sexually explicit content for users across the globe.

Published: 25th November 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook and its photo-sharing platform Instagram will introduce a policy change in the beginning of the next year, which will hide suggestive advertisements and images for users below 18 years.

As part of the policy change, the social networking giant will bar several types of sexually explicit content for users across the globe.

Teenagers would be barred from viewing sexualised adverts, fictional depictions of sex and artistic portrayals of nudity or sexual acts, the Daily Mail reported on Monday quoting The Telegraph.

The advertisments, containing "implicit sexual activity" and photos of artworks that depict sexual activity, will, however, remain visible to adults.

The restrictions will solely depend on teenagers who register their right ages. It's highly likely for the underage users to lie and view inappropriate content.

The social networking giant reportedly consulted 25 experts, including LGBT, diversity and free speech activists as well child-safety campaigners, before considering the change.

But with more than 60,000 UK Facebook users under the age of 12 when the age restriction is 13, it could prove fruitless, the Daily Mail report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Instagram Sexual content ban Facebook
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp