Love in the time of corona: Facebook launches dating app 'Tuned' for 'socially distanced' couples

Called 'Tuned' and currently available for iOS users only, the app allows couples to share their mood, exchange music via Spotify and create a digital scrapbook.

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook has launched a new app exclusively for couples who can connect to each other intimately especially in these social distancing times in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Called 'Tuned' and currently available for iOS users only, the app was first spotted by The Information that allows couples to share their mood, exchange music via Spotify and create a digital scrapbook.

"Tuned lets two people send each other text and voice messages, along with photos and songs, after adding each other's phone numbers. The app was recently made available for download in Apple's App Store in the US," the report said.

The app is brainchild of the New Product Experimentation team at Facebook and is billed as a "private space" for the couples to connect.

The couple can send each memos or voice notes with photos on any messaging app.

Currently, the couple-only app doesn't appear much different from other such relationship apps where people can chat directly with one another.

The social networking giant last year launched a Facebook Dating app that helps users explore potential romantic relationships within their own extended circle of friends.

The feature is called "Secret Crush" where the users can select up to nine Facebook friends who they want to express interest in.

On Facebook Dating, you can opt in to discover potential matches within your own Facebook communities: events, groups, friends of friends and more.

"We will also be integrating Facebook Groups, making it possible to meet new friends from your most meaningful communities on Facebook," said the company.

The Facebook New Product team has also created a meme-making app and another one similar to Pinterest but they are yet to be marketed well from Facebook.

