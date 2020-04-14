STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Apollo and Airtel launches self-assessment tool for Covid 19 risk

The free digital self-assessment test available on Airtel Thanks app will enable its customers to check their COVID-19 risk profile.

Published: 14th April 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals Group has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)enabled tool which will help people to check their coronavirus risk profile. 

Apollo 24/7, the digital business unit of The Apollo Hospitals Group in collaboration with Airtel has launched the tool to support India’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free digital self-assessment test available on Airtel Thanks app will enable its customers to check their COVID-19 risk profile. The test, which has been developed by Apollo 24/7, uses AI based technologies to allow users to assess their COVID-19 risk profile by answering a few simple questions.

Based on the user responses, the digital tool generates a risk score and suggests next best action including online consults on Apollo 24/7 free, dialling COVID non-prescriptive helpline from the app itself, self-care tips, social distancing guidelines and other important prevention steps as suggested by WHO and MOHFW. 

In addition, Airtel customers will now be available to recharge their Airtel connections at over 3000 Apollo pharmacy stores across India. This offers added convenience to Airtel customers looking at offline recharge options. 

The partnership aims to bring together Airtel’s pan-India network reach and Apollo Hospital’s industry-leading digital healthcare platform – Apollo 24/7 to raise awareness and break the chain of spread of COVID-19.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
self assessment tool Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp