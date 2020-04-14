Apollo and Airtel launches self-assessment tool for Covid 19 risk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals Group has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)enabled tool which will help people to check their coronavirus risk profile.

Apollo 24/7, the digital business unit of The Apollo Hospitals Group in collaboration with Airtel has launched the tool to support India’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free digital self-assessment test available on Airtel Thanks app will enable its customers to check their COVID-19 risk profile. The test, which has been developed by Apollo 24/7, uses AI based technologies to allow users to assess their COVID-19 risk profile by answering a few simple questions.

Based on the user responses, the digital tool generates a risk score and suggests next best action including online consults on Apollo 24/7 free, dialling COVID non-prescriptive helpline from the app itself, self-care tips, social distancing guidelines and other important prevention steps as suggested by WHO and MOHFW.

In addition, Airtel customers will now be available to recharge their Airtel connections at over 3000 Apollo pharmacy stores across India. This offers added convenience to Airtel customers looking at offline recharge options.

The partnership aims to bring together Airtel’s pan-India network reach and Apollo Hospital’s industry-leading digital healthcare platform – Apollo 24/7 to raise awareness and break the chain of spread of COVID-19.