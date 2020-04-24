STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Zoom's user base hits 300 million despite privacy issues

Zoom hit the headlines recently for a growing number of security and privacy concerns, but that has not stopped people from using the video conferencing app.

Published: 24th April 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Video meet app Zoom has surpassed 300 million daily users globally, a 50 per cent increase over the 200 million users it had last month and significantly more than the 10 million members it had at the end of 2019.

The video meeting platform has seen a spike in users since the COVID-19 pandemic as millions have been forced to work from home.

"Clearly the Zoom platform is providing an incredibly valuable service to our beloved users during this challenging time," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a statement.

"We are thrilled and honoured to continue to earn the trust of so many enterprises, hospitals, teachers and customers throughout the world," he added.

Zoom hit the headlines recently for a growing number of security and privacy concerns, but that has not stopped people from using the video conferencing app.

Set to release this weekend, Zoom 5.0 includes two new features to help Zoom users host secure meetings and protect their data.

One is support for 'AES 256-Bit GCM' encryption, which provides more protection for meeting data and greater resistance to tampering.

"Organizations will have access to GCM encryption with the release of Zoom 5.0, and a system-wide account enablement will occur May 30, when all Zoom customers will switch to the new cryptographic mode," said the company.

Hosts and co-hosts can now report users to Zoom's Trust & Safety team, who will review any potential misuse of the platform and take appropriate action. This feature will be within the Security icon in the meeting controls.

Earlier, Yuan apologized for the privacy and security issues or "Zoom-bombing" being reported in his app that has seen a surge in usage globally as people work from home during lockdowns.

Earlier this month, the company put a 90-day hold on new features to dedicate all of its resources to identifying and fixing security issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zoom Zoom app video call zoom users coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp