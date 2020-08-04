Are you following the Work From Home safety commandments?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic has changed norms of corporate lifestyle, especially when it comes to both, the 'work' and the 'working space'. The concept of WFH is something that everyone has gotten used to and is likely to be a future that employees even opt for.

However, an increase in online exposure also comes with an increase in cyber threats. While individuals seek opportunities that allow remote work, they must be cautious about equipping cybersecurity and data protection tools.

The world has witnessed a growing number of vulnerabilities through targeted data breaches, especially in the past few months. Cybercrime in various forms — identity theft, data breaches, and online frauds — is on the rise.

According to the 2019 NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report, 39 per cent of respondents in India have witnessed identity theft in the past year. It is more important than ever for working professionals to be vigilant about cybersecurity, since WFH might continue even after the pandemic.

A few years ago, there was a notable rise in the number of 'Digital Nomads' — individuals who chose to work remotely to create a lifestyle that allowed them to travel the world. The circumstances are different today; people are choosing WFH for a different reason, but it’s possible that the "nomadic" trend might recur once the pandemic abates. Working remotely opens the company’s network and data to external cyber threats.

While working remotely, it is important to be extra-cautious about phishing attacks and other forms of cyberthreat. We need to understand that online safety is a shared responsibility, and it begins with everyone.

The pandemic has given us as opportune a circumstance as any to become more conscious of our cyber footprint and to constantly be on our guard against possible cyberattacks. Let us use it to secure ourselves, our work, and all that is important to us.

7 things cyber safety experts recommend for those working remotely