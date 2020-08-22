Staying safe from digital criminals

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 has brought many of us online, and as you know being online and connected to the world wide internet has its own challenges. You might have started an online business like an e-commerce, learning amazing skills online from home, corporate employees working from home and getting extra time for family and children using online platforms for their academics. Rupesh Mittal, the founder of Mittal Technologies and a cyber consultant from Hyderabad, started the Cyber Jagrithi foundation to help students find their interests and also develop skills required for a better future.

Rupesh, who is also a cyber security consultant for police, came across many crimes that involve cyber crimes. To control them, he started CJP (Cyber Jagrithi Programme), an awareness programme to educate people about the crimes and stand by them. I believe that “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” says Rupesh. During pre-Covid days, he has addressed hundreds of students in city campuses such as Nalla Narsimha Reddy College, BITS Pilani, St Martin’s etc.

“The last five months have been a different world for each of us which was never expected. The digital world is no different from the real world. There are fraudsters, haters, scamsters, imposters etc. Social media like Facebook and Instagram are mostly used for communication, sharing and advertising. You need to know that everything you see online need not be true even it seems to be authentic,” he says. Rupesh lists out a few major issues that everyone who uses the internet should watch for.

Job Scams

During the Covid many individuals and recent graduates have been actively searching for jobs and this brings a way for fraudsters to make a scam, posting fake job advertisements and then asking for bank/personal details during the interview process and looting the account. Multi Level marketing / network marketing / affiliate marketing jobs

Mostly students are prey to these frauds, you will see ads or post by a friend on Facebook/Instagram that he is earning thousands through social media. Don’t get greedy of money and their false promises and join such schemes.

Cyber Bullying

Haters always have your back, their jealousy, religious faith, ego, anger and many more emotions are just thrown online without fear as the person is not visible and it’s just typing on a keyboard. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook give options to block these hatred comments, utilise them and feel awesome.

Free Offers, cashbacks, government relief schemes as your Whatsapp forwards: One need to be aware that nothing comes for free and if in case you come across any post which claims that, then pay attention while entering your personal or banking details.

OLX / QR Code Frauds

Many businesses have shifted online and also people use platforms like OLX to sell or buy second hand goods.A customer or buyer may share a QR code to scan claiming to receive the amount.Remember if you are entering your UPI pin in a transaction then the amounts gets debited not credited.Details on cyberjagrithi.com/

What never to share/respond to OTP | CVV | Offer | QR codes