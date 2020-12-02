More good news for Indian tech companies

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Made in India apps like Khabri, which disseminate news and infotainment are also seeing major traction.

Indian govt has accused Chinese apps of spreading misinformation as well as posing national security threats.

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

With the Indian government having banned close to 220 apps of Chinese origin, authorities announced last weekend that they are preparing yet another list of apps from China to be removed from Indian versions of Apple iOS and Android Play Store, in the interests of national security.

While previous bans included Chinese apps TikTok, PUBG Mobile, it also led to a vast increase in user engagement of Indian apps eager to tap into the market. In the latest tranche, 43 apps have been banned, including several from Chinese retailer Alibaba as well as several dating, video and news apps, spelling more good news for Indian app developers and tech companies.

Abhishek Kumar, Regional Director, Oncam, a video, software,and hardware company, says, “The ban on Chinese apps has made people aware of the hidden threats that come along when video is being captured and stored. The threat perception in the minds of people shall create strong demand for non-Chinese CCTV cameras.

"CCTV cameras form a part of a larger security envelope for our critical installations and by restricting companies of non-friendly nations, we ensure total security and safety of our country and our infrastructure.” Given the Indian government has accused Chinese apps of spreading misinformation as well as posing national security threats, Made in India apps like Khabri, which disseminate news and infotainment are also seeing major traction.

“Indian start-ups and app developers have already proven their mettle in replacing and filling up the space created by Chinese app ban. This will further encourage Made in India apps that are bound to create value in Indian markets and then dominate globally. Needless to say, Indian app developers will always keep the sovereignty and security foremost, but Indian companies funded by the Chinese enterprises should also tread carefully,” cautions Pulkit Sharma, Co- Founder and CEO, Khabri.

