STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Bandwidth issues, slow storage major pain points for PC gamers: Study

About 51 per cent respondents highlighted slow game loading and bandwidth issues as main pain points, while slow storage remained the biggest bottleneck for fast game loading.

Published: 08th December 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

PUBG

Visual from an online game used for representational purposes. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PC gaming has seen strong adoption in the country but challenges around slow game loading, bandwidth issues and slow storage continue to be major pain points for gaming enthusiasts, a report by Western Digital said on Tuesday.

The storage solutions provider has also unveiled a new lineup of products under its WD Black portfolio that caters to the gaming segment.

About 51 per cent respondents highlighted slow game loading and bandwidth issues as main pain points, while slow storage remained the biggest bottleneck for fast game loading.

The respondents said RAM (52 per cent), Graphics Card (43 per cent), and Processor (41 per cent) also have a role to play in the overall gaming experience.

About 59 per cent respondents said slow loading times have impacted their gameplay, and two in every five respondents said they have made the "unbearable" decision of deleting their old titles due to running out of storage.

The study found that many gamers say that they store more than 10 titles on their PCs.

The study, conducted by CMR, surveyed 1,558 PC gamers in the age group of 18-40 years across metros, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Guwahati to get insights into the next-gen Indian PC gamer.

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director - Marketing (India) at Western Digital, said there is a strong sense of accomplishment amongst gamers as PC gaming allows them to express their creativity and provides an opportunity to learn.

"As PC gamers graduate from casual gaming to serious gaming, slow storage performance has become one of the key pain-points for them.

Gamers need NVMe powered high-performance SSDs to enjoy demanding and immersive 3D games.

Our WD Black portfolio is designed to do just that," he added.

He noted that the WD Black SSD portfolio is "purpose-built" to allow gamers to meet the increasingly high standards of future games and gaming platforms.

Khalid Wani, Director - Sales (India) at Western Digital, said gamers require higher performance to stay up-to-speed as the gaming landscape evolves and more immersive gaming titles emerge.

Citing industry data, he said India's gaming industry was approximately USD 1.25 billion in 2020 and is forecast to cross US 2 billion by 2022.

PC gaming is a key contributor to the growth, accounting for 10 per cent of the gaming industry, Wani said.

The newly launched solutions are aligned to help resolve gaming issues such as slow boot time, less storage, laggard performance, and visuals stuttering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online gaming gamers
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp