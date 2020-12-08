Bandwidth issues, slow storage major pain points for PC gamers: Study

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PC gaming has seen strong adoption in the country but challenges around slow game loading, bandwidth issues and slow storage continue to be major pain points for gaming enthusiasts, a report by Western Digital said on Tuesday.

The storage solutions provider has also unveiled a new lineup of products under its WD Black portfolio that caters to the gaming segment.

About 51 per cent respondents highlighted slow game loading and bandwidth issues as main pain points, while slow storage remained the biggest bottleneck for fast game loading.

The respondents said RAM (52 per cent), Graphics Card (43 per cent), and Processor (41 per cent) also have a role to play in the overall gaming experience.

About 59 per cent respondents said slow loading times have impacted their gameplay, and two in every five respondents said they have made the "unbearable" decision of deleting their old titles due to running out of storage.

The study found that many gamers say that they store more than 10 titles on their PCs.

The study, conducted by CMR, surveyed 1,558 PC gamers in the age group of 18-40 years across metros, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Guwahati to get insights into the next-gen Indian PC gamer.

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director - Marketing (India) at Western Digital, said there is a strong sense of accomplishment amongst gamers as PC gaming allows them to express their creativity and provides an opportunity to learn.

"As PC gamers graduate from casual gaming to serious gaming, slow storage performance has become one of the key pain-points for them.

Gamers need NVMe powered high-performance SSDs to enjoy demanding and immersive 3D games.

Our WD Black portfolio is designed to do just that," he added.

He noted that the WD Black SSD portfolio is "purpose-built" to allow gamers to meet the increasingly high standards of future games and gaming platforms.

Khalid Wani, Director - Sales (India) at Western Digital, said gamers require higher performance to stay up-to-speed as the gaming landscape evolves and more immersive gaming titles emerge.

Citing industry data, he said India's gaming industry was approximately USD 1.25 billion in 2020 and is forecast to cross US 2 billion by 2022.

PC gaming is a key contributor to the growth, accounting for 10 per cent of the gaming industry, Wani said.

The newly launched solutions are aligned to help resolve gaming issues such as slow boot time, less storage, laggard performance, and visuals stuttering.