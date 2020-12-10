STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trends youth loved on a dating app in 2020

The year 2020 might have felt like a plot twist we didn’t see coming, but Tinder members didn’t write it off.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2020 might have felt like a plot twist we didn’t see coming, but Tinder members didn’t write it off.   

In an unprecedented year, when faced with new obstacles, Tinder members adapted and got creative about how they connected.

As of Match Group’s Q3 earnings, messages and use of the Swipe feature at Tinder are up double-digits versus the end of February.

Looking at a year’s worth of Tinder bios, the themes of creativity and resilience stand out.   Here are the 10 most essential trends that happened on Tinder in 2020: Pandemic pick up lines took over Tinder.

Mentions of ‘quarantine & chill’ took off in March, as lockdown woes inspired creative one-liners in the spirit of Let’s be like covid and catch each other or Wash your hands so you can hold mine.

Masks became dating essential. Members were “Down to mask up ???? and meet up”, with mask mentions up nearly 2.5x by April 2020 and mentions for the emoji with the mask went up almost 5x by April 2020 from the beginning of the pandemic.  

WAP brought unapologetic body positivity to Tinder bios. In August, WAP by Cardi B quickly became the #1 anthem on Tinder and held through 2020, inspiring many to put themselves out there and share their own dance moves. 

Support for Causes held strong: 2019 had ‘environment’ as a top trending word in bios and come 2020 the pandemic did not put a damper on the Tinder community’s support for it and climate change.

Mentions of Climate Change more than doubled in 2020 from 2019, signaling how members take shared values seriously while matching. Vocal for Local: Baba Ka Dhaba made its 2020 debut on social media and on Tinder member’s bios. We stan this debutante, and also had something to say about it. Click here.

Solving the Rasode Main Kaun Tha 2020 Mystery: While some people used the meme to promote the nutritional value of chickpeas, Tinder members asked the question in their bios, even though we know how it ended. Special shout out to Tinder member Rashi who took full accountability for what she did with the cooker. Hope Kokilaben is proud.

