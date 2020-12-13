Get Smart!

By Express News Service

Diesel’s newest touchscreen smartwatch, the Diesel On Fadelite, designed to be worn by both men and women, is beauty and technology in one complete package. Powered by Wear OS by Google™ and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 platform, this vibrant smartwatch features a smaller 43mm case size and bold design details.

The first noteworthy detail is its transparent strap in four striking colourways—red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case. The colours seem to “fade” inspiring the name of the watch.

A translucent hard shell nylon casing enclosure provides durability for the case and module, while maintaining a lightweight feel that’s perfect for both the active and proactive wearer.The smartwatch also features weather effects, interactive dial animations that show a range of real-time weather conditions and can update these based on your current location. Price: `21,995