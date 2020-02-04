Home Lifestyle Tech

IIT-Madras tech turns brain signals into words

A team led by Vishal Nandigana, assistant professor, Fluid Systems Laboratory, Department of Mechanical Engineering, is working in this area.

AI, Artificial Intelligence

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Madras have developed artificial intelligence (AI) technology to convert brain signals of people with impaired speech into words.

The researchers passed electrical signals through napores filled with a saline solution. “The output result is the ionic current, which represents the flow of ions which are charged particles,” said Nandigana in a statement.

“These electrically driven ionic current signals are worked upon, to be interpreted as human language meaning speech. This would tell us what the ions are trying to communicate with us. When we succeed with this effort, we will get electrophysiological data from the neurologists, to get brain signals of speech impaired humans, to know what they are trying to communicate,” he said.

The other major application for this field is that researchers can potentially interpret nature’s signals like plant photosynthesis

