What is the 'Skull-breaker challenge' and reasons to avoid this new 'headache'

By Online Desk

A new social media challenge has taken over the internet but for all the wrong reasons. Being circulated on popular app TikTok, this task is called the 'Skull-breaker challenge.'



Also called the 'Tripping Jump Challenge,' it has been raising alarm among parents and various social media users online.



What is the Skull-breaker challenge?

Three people- are required to carry out this challenge. The people need to stand side by side and then all have to jump in the air simultaneously. The person in the middle will be knocked off balance leading to his fall.

“skull breaker” challenge is the new headache in schools. Several children have been fractured. The trend is viral #skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/8CLU8etz9H — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) February 15, 2020

According to reports, the challenge traces its origin to Spain where it allegedly started out as a joke between two students. Since then, it has now become a big, viral challenge.

Many parents took to Twitter after their children got injured as a result of 'Skull-Breaker challenge.'

Many, especially teenagers, have fallen prey to this new trend leaving the parents worried.

In one of the videos, a victim seems to have lost consciousness after the fall. A Twitter user shared the video.

Warning : Skullbreaker Challenge is trending I urge you all to show your children and parents and teach them this is really dangerous. It can break skull and can cause some serious problem.#skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/OQQ8idnbfA — Simmi Ahuja (@SimmiAhuja_) February 15, 2020

Why is it concerning?



As the name of the challenge suggests, the fall can cause serious head injuries.



The free fall can result in fractures in the joint, and can literally break your skull. The individual who will be taken off guard is subject to permanent injuries.

It’s called the #trippingjumpchallenge or the #skullbreakerchallenge. Call it what you may, it’s dangerous & potentially deadly & a SFL teen & her family are considering a lawsuit after she literally fell victim to this dangerous online “trend”.



MORE: https://t.co/ByjD2C6Rql pic.twitter.com/7nkflyqWQ8 — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) February 12, 2020

While the challenge is doing rounds in various countries, India has not reported any casualties from the task so far.

Every year the internet sees a new viral trend that brings people together in 'joyful challenges'. Over the years we have seen trends like planking, ice bucket challenge, mannequin challenge becoming a hit. But a challenge that has the ability to physically hurt someone is not really 'joyful.'

Worried parents and teachers have requested the app to bring down the challenge for the damage it can cause.