Home Lifestyle Tech

What is the 'Skull-breaker challenge' and reasons to avoid this new 'headache'

Also called the 'Tripping Jump Challenge,' it has been raising alarm among parents and various social media users online.  
 

Published: 18th February 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Three students attempting the 'Skull-breaker Challenge.' (Photo | TikTok Screengrab)

By Online Desk

A new social media challenge has taken over the internet but for all the wrong reasons. Being circulated on popular app TikTok, this task is called the 'Skull-breaker challenge.'

Also called the 'Tripping Jump Challenge,' it has been raising alarm among parents and various social media users online.  

What is the Skull-breaker challenge? 

Three people- are required to carry out this challenge. The people need to stand side by side and then all have to jump in the air simultaneously. The person in the middle will be knocked off balance leading to his fall.

According to reports, the challenge traces its origin to Spain where it allegedly started out as a joke between two students. Since then, it has now become a big, viral challenge.

Many parents took to Twitter after their children got injured as a result of 'Skull-Breaker challenge.' 
Many, especially teenagers, have fallen prey to this new trend leaving the parents worried. 

In one of the videos, a victim seems to have lost consciousness after the fall. A Twitter user shared the video.

Why is it concerning?

As the name of the challenge suggests, the fall can cause serious head injuries.

The free fall can result in fractures in the joint, and can literally break your skull. The individual who will be taken off guard is subject to permanent injuries.

While the challenge is doing rounds in various countries, India has not reported any casualties from the task so far.

Every year the internet sees a new viral trend that brings people together in 'joyful challenges'. Over the years we have seen trends like planking, ice bucket challenge, mannequin challenge becoming a hit. But a challenge that has the ability to physically hurt someone is not really 'joyful.'

Worried parents and teachers have requested the app to bring down the challenge for the damage it can cause. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TikTok Skull Breaker Challenge Tripping Jump Challenge
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp