Home Lifestyle Tech

The kids are 'Artificial Intelligence' right

While it all may sound tech-heavy, Subodh says that AI can be used to facilitate projects across disciplines, from humanities to engineering and social as well as hard sciences.

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

While it all may sound tech-heavy, Subodh says that AI can be used to facilitate projects across disciplines, from humanities to engineering and social as well as hard sciences.

While it all may sound tech-heavy, Subodh says that AI can be used to facilitate projects across disciplines, from humanities to engineering and social as well as hard sciences.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

1M1B (1 Million for 1 Billion), an Indian-based organisation focussed on social innovations and future skills, announced India’s First Artificial Intelligence (AI) Youth Lab in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 21.

The AI Youth Lab is an initiative by 1M1B in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2030. 1M1B works with youth in urban as well as rural schools to achieve and fulfil the UN SDGs. 1M1B is working closely with UN Economic and Social Council (UN-ECOSOC) and the United Nations Department of Global Communications for several years.

The organisation, because of its association with the various UN bodies, has also been able to take the students it works with to UN headquarters in New York to attend, as well as address, international intra-governmental sessions. 

Manav Subodh, the co-founder of 1M1B, who is currently out in the countryside, working with the program’s rural schools, says, “We’ve been working with youth around the country for the last four years, and while previously we encouraged our student participants to work on projects which can positively impact the lives of at least 10 people (no small thing in itself), we realised that by using Artificial Intelligence, we could scale up that impact by multiple factors.”  

Subodh intends to set up over 50 labs in schools across India and abroad over the course of 2020, saying, “We provide the infrastructure, training, and all other facilities for our partner schools, so that it doesn’t cost them anything. This is especially an important factor for rural schools. In fact, we’re also organising mobile AI labs, which can travel between hard-to-reach villages, so as to have maximum reach.”

While it all may sound tech-heavy, Subodh says that AI can be used to facilitate projects across disciplines, from humanities to engineering and social as well as hard sciences.

“We’re working with students across the spectrum. If we’re teaching one student interested in conservation how to use AI to compile and extrapolate data affecting different species, another class 11 student wanting to become a molecular biologist is learning how AI can aid in discovering new medical drugs.”

Highlights of the initiative

The AI Youth Lab is an initiative by 1M1B in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2030. 1M1B works with youth in urban as well as rural schools to fulfil the UN SDGs. 1M1B is working closely with UN-ECOSOC and the United Nations Department of Global Communications. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence AI
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp