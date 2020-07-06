STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to have 25W fast-charging: Report

The 25W charging is an improvement over the first Galaxy Fold which had 15W wired and wireless charging along with reverse charging at 9W.

Published: 06th July 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung's latest Galaxy fold mobile. (Photo | Official website)

By IANS

SEOUL: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5 and according to a listing at the Chinese regulatory 3C, it will come with 25W fast charging.

The 25W charging is an improvement over the first Galaxy Fold which had 15W wired and wireless charging along with reverse charging at 9W.

"This is the same charger that comes bundled with Samsung's other high-end and mid-range smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, and the Galaxy A71," reports SamMobile.

The device is expected to feature an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) display panel, which would fix some of the issues the original Fold had, namely the durability.

The UTG is expected to be found in Galaxy Fold 2 handset is said to be thinner than 100 microns or even 30 microns.

Recently, the company also submitted three trademark applications for the name "Ultra Thin Glass" with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) on December 9. The names are Samsung Ultra Thin Glass, Samsung UTG and UTG.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000. The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp