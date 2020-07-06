Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to have 25W fast-charging: Report

By IANS

SEOUL: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5 and according to a listing at the Chinese regulatory 3C, it will come with 25W fast charging.

The 25W charging is an improvement over the first Galaxy Fold which had 15W wired and wireless charging along with reverse charging at 9W.

"This is the same charger that comes bundled with Samsung's other high-end and mid-range smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, and the Galaxy A71," reports SamMobile.

The device is expected to feature an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) display panel, which would fix some of the issues the original Fold had, namely the durability.

The UTG is expected to be found in Galaxy Fold 2 handset is said to be thinner than 100 microns or even 30 microns.

Recently, the company also submitted three trademark applications for the name "Ultra Thin Glass" with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) on December 9. The names are Samsung Ultra Thin Glass, Samsung UTG and UTG.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000. The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.