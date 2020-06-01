STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Google supports racial equality: CEO Sundar Pichai on recent US protests over George Floyd's death

Protests erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after George Floyd, an African-American man, died following his arrest by four officers.

Published: 01st June 2020 03:54 PM

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Google on Sunday expressed support for racial equality with a message on the website's homepage.

"Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others who don't have a voice. For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone," said the company's CEO Sundar Pichai on twitter.

Along with the message, Pichai shared a picture of Google homepage which had a black ribbon at the bottom with a message that read, "We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it."

ALSO READ | US Journalists covering George Floyd's death protests face assault, arrest

Also, Youtube's official Twitter handle's icon has been changed to black from red.

A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. 

