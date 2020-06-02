STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

'Remove China Apps' crosses 50 lakh downloads amid anti-China sentiments

The 'Remove China Apps', which was released on May 17, deletes apps like TikTok, UC Browser and other apps that are purportedly Chinese in origin.

Published: 02nd June 2020 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

A new tool called 'Remove China Apps' has gained popularity in India and crossed over 50 lakh downloads within weeks of launch

A new tool called 'Remove China Apps' has gained popularity in India and crossed over 50 lakh downloads within weeks of launch.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new tool called 'Remove China Apps' has gained popularity in India and crossed over 50 lakh downloads within weeks of launch with its promise of deleting Chinese apps from phones.

This comes at a time when anti-China sentiments are simmering in the country amid rising tension on the Indo-China border and the disruption in lives on account of the COVID-19 pandemic that has its origins in Wuhan, China.

The 'Remove China Apps', which was released on May 17, deletes apps like TikTok, UC Browser and other apps that are purportedly Chinese in origin.

It currently has 1.89 lakh reviews and holds a 4.9 star rating on the Google Play Store.

The makers of the app -- One Touch AppLabs -- claim that it has been "developed for educational purposes" to identify the country of origin of a certain application.

According to the company's website, it is based in Jaipur and the developers do not intend to use the app for commercial purposes.

Recently, another app called 'Mitron' also become immensely popular and the video app was touted as the homegrown competitor that would take on Chinese video-sharing app, TikTok.

However, it appears that Mitron has been removed from Google Play Store and reports suggested that security concerns had prompted the move.

On social media also, this has been a hot topic of conversation with #BoycottChineseProducts trending on Twitter.

Sonam Wangchuk - who was the inspiration for Aamir Khan's 'Phunsukh Wangdu' character in '3 Idiots' - had put out a video, urging Indians to boycott Chinese products and pointed out that China earns billions of dollars from its businesses in India that is then used to boost their military and kill Indian soldiers.

Among prominent names, actor-model Milind Soman answered the clarion call and said he had quit TikTok.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Remove China Apps China COVID-19 TikTok
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp