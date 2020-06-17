STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, draw money from ATM without touching keyboard amid COVID-19

ATM cardholders can now withdraw cash from an ATM machine by scanning a QR code on its screen without having to touch the surface.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t disappearing anytime soon and the need for more touchless work and operations is much needed especially in public places that are touched by one and all. Many startups are trying to develop such apps that provides touchless facility.

That’s how AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL), a provider of end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology has developed and tested ‘Touchless’ ATM solution which will be helpful in these times of COVID-19.

ATM cardholders can now withdraw cash from an ATM machine by scanning a QR code on its screen without having to touch the surface. The organization is providing a demonstration of this solution to the different banks.

This enables a bank customer to perform all the steps required to withdraw cash from an ATM using the mobile application. They just have to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and follow the directions on their respective bank’s mobile application which includes entering the amount and mPIN required to dispense the cash from the ATM machine. The QR code feature makes cash withdrawals quicker and more secure without touching the ATM machine.

Ravi B. Goyal, Chairman, and MD shares, "With minimum investment, the banks can enable this solution for their ATM networks by upgrading the existing software. This solution will resonate with banks and customers alike."

The solution will further ATM transactions whilst also enabling banks to access consumer data in order to offer customised solutions. The company had earlier introduced UPI-QR based Cash withdrawal solution in partnership with Bank of India.

During the lockdown period, AGSTTL with its partner banks has been providing critical services like sustenance of ATM operations, cash replenishment services, and various back-end operations that enable digital and merchant solutions. 

Does the app work with all the banks? When did RBI approve of its use? Says Mahesh Patel, Chief Technology Officer, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., "Yes. This solution is designed to be compatible with all banks that wish to provide ‘touchless’ cash withdrawals to its customers. QR Code-based cash withdrawal solution for ATMs is already approved for Pilot and AGSTTL had introduced the same with Bank of India last year.  For the interoperability of the 'Touchless' solution, agencies are working with RBI for approval. Once implemented, this solution will be a part of the partner bank’s existing mobile app. Therefore, it would be inherently compatible with all the latest and popular mobile operating systems that the bank app is available on." 

He adds that the customer data is not transferred to any third party system and it remains with the issuer. 

(The writer can be contacted at saima@newindianexpress.com ; Twitter: @Sfreen)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
For representational purposes
Image used for representational purposes
