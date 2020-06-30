After 59 Chinese apps including 'TikTok' banned, India's 'Chingari' trends as new video sharing platform

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the call for a ban on Chinese apps such as TikTok and emphasis on Aatmnirbhar Bharat, the made in India social app “Chingari” has reportedly become the trending short video-sharing app in India and has crossed more than 2.5 million downloads from 550,000 downloads in 10 days. Prior to this, the app had garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours.

Biswatma Nayak, co-founder of the Chingari app said, that in the last few days, the app has witnessed a 400% growth in the subscribers.

The app allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more.

Users can turn creative with WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos, and become popular. The app also offers access to trending news, entertainment news, funny videos, status videos, good morning and good night videos, shayaris, clips and memes we well.

Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and Chief of Product and Growth, said that Chingari is more rewarding than Chinese app TikTok as creators on Chingari don’t just get fame, but money as well for the content they upload on the app. Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money.

Chingari developed for over two years with regular feedback from the users to cater the fast moving needs of modern Bharat. The app is available in multiple languages including Telugu. Chingari is available app stores such as Google Play.