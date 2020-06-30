STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

After 59 Chinese apps including 'TikTok' banned, India's 'Chingari' trends as new video sharing platform

Biswatma Nayak, co-founder of the Chingari app said, that in the last few days, the app has witnessed a 400% growth in the subscribers. 

Published: 30th June 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the call for a ban on Chinese apps such as TikTok and emphasis on Aatmnirbhar Bharat, the made in India social app “Chingari” has reportedly become the trending short video-sharing app in India and has crossed more than 2.5 million downloads from 550,000 downloads in 10 days. Prior to this, the app had garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours.

Biswatma Nayak, co-founder of the Chingari app said, that in the last few days, the app has witnessed a 400% growth in the subscribers. 

The app allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more.

Users can turn creative with WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos, and become popular. The app also offers access to trending news, entertainment news, funny videos, status videos, good morning and good night videos, shayaris, clips and memes we well.

Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and Chief of Product and Growth, said that Chingari is more rewarding than Chinese app TikTok as creators on Chingari don’t just get fame, but money as well for the content they upload on the app. Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money.
Chingari developed for over two years with regular feedback from the users to cater the fast moving needs of modern Bharat. The app is available in multiple languages including Telugu. Chingari is available app stores such as Google Play.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chingari app tiktok tiktok ban
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp