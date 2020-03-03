Home Lifestyle Tech

Energy, efficiency and the environment!

An international class exhibition dedicated to the air conditioning industry was recently held at IEML, Greater Noida.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

The ACREX exhibition at IEML, Greater Noida

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An international class exhibition dedicated to the air conditioning industry was recently held at IEML, Greater Noida. The exhibition called ACREX is now identified as India’s exhibition on HVAC&R and has evolved to become the largest in South Asia.

At the exhibition there was participation from the USA, Germany, Europe, Turkey, Korea and many more countries. The organiser, ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers), hosts the exhibition annually while rotating between three cities.

During the event, high powered conferences and workshops were held wherein domain experts disseminated knowledge on product, technology, engineering and services in the industry. The idea was to consistently promote best practices prevalent in the industry with attention to energy conservation, efficiency and environmental protection. The exhibition was not only a huge success, but it also drew the attention of the public as more than 12,000 visitors attended the exhibition over three days.

In this edition of ACREX, emphasis was on Government of India’s India Cooling Action Plan and on improving air quality. In this regard, the theme of the exhibition was Shuddh Vaayu, Deergh Aayu – which was beautifully manifested in a Live Experience tent outside the main pavilion. Vikram Murthy, President of ISHRAE said, “In addition to bringing together more than 300 exhibitors, ACREX 2020 also put together a string of workshops and technical seminars that further enhanced the knowledge base for the visitors on the innovations in HVAC&R industry. All participants had access to high-quality workshops and seminars on topics that are related to the current trends and practices of the HVAC&R industry.”

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), was founded in 1981 at New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals. ISHRAE today has more than 28,000 HVAC&R professionals and Student-members.

ISHRAE operates from 43 Chapters and sub Chapters spread all over India, with HQ in Delhi. It is led by a team of elected officers, who are members of the Society, working on a voluntary basis, and collectively called the Board of Governors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ACREX IEML
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp