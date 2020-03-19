STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OnePlus unveils new visual identity, brand logo

The logo introduces a new curvilinear "1" that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance.

By IANS

NEW YORK: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday unveiled the company's refreshed visual identity, including an updated logo. The updates mark the most significant change to the OnePlus brand since the company was founded in December 2013.

The "+" in the surrounding box has also been enlarged and is now more prominent, in a nod to the OnePlus community, which has played a key role in the company's ongoing success.

"OnePlus is not changing who we are, but reinforcing what we stand for - the true spirit of 'Never Settle'," said Mats Hakansson, Global Creative Director of OnePlus.

"We always design for our users. We feel that these changes maintain the iconic elements of our brand that are beloved by our staff and our community while injecting both excitement and balance into our visual identity," Hakansson added.

According to the company, the refreshed logo creates a clearer association between the symbol and the trademark, while also allowing for more flexible application and improved recognisability in digital media.

The visual identity is accompanied by a fresh colour palette which centres on OnePlus's iconic red, followed by an updated secondary palette of cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow to make the company's design and assets more vibrant and lively.

A new font also improves legibility and is easier on the eyes, the company said in a statement.

"No detail is too small. By starting from thousands of user data points, the team arrived at a new holistic visual language inspired by OnePlus' burdenless philosophy," Hakansson said.

"OnePlus has grown a lot from an idea to a major smartphone player. Introducing a fresh new look is just one example of how we continue to bring our 'Never Settle' mantra to life," Hakansson added.

