Hashtag to win

As part of the collaboration, Likers have been asked to join a hashtag challenge, create a video, and post the same to bag jewels.

By Express News Service

Earlier this week, Likee, the pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd announced its collaboration with PUBG MOBILE to celebrate the second anniversary of the popular online game. Elated over the collaboration, Likee spokesperson Mike Ong said, “A  global blockbuster game like PUBG MOBILE getting associated with a  pioneering short video platform signifies the emergence of a new  phenomenon. It further reflects the ever-growing popularity of Likee on  the global stage.”

As part of the collaboration, Likers have been asked to join a hashtag challenge, create a video, and post the same to bag jewels. All users joining the hashtag challenge will get one chance to participate in a lucky draw. But, there is a catch – each user will get just one chance per day. 

Likee and PUBG MOBILE would award the winners of the lucky draw jointly. A bumper prize is also in store for the participants. To enhance the engagement level of users, Likee is also designing an exclusive jewel for PUBG MOBILE, which would signify the second anniversary logo of the online game. The challenge will be based on ‘Open your PUBGM Blind Box’ concept, wherein participants can pick their PUBG MOBILE Blind Box to win special second anniversary gifts.

