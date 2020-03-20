Mind your workspace

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home may have been where the heart and hearth is, but it’s quickly becoming where your work station is, as the world hunkers down for what is probably going to be an extended period, while we run the gauntlet of COVID-19. Homeward bound as we are going to be, we’ve already discussed the songs to tune out to and the productivity apps with which to work, all that remains is to find apps that can help get us to calm down. With worries ranging from our own health to our loved ones’ to that of the economy, everyone’s bound to go a little stir-crazy, especially when restricted to the not-as-great indoors.

Whether it’s guided meditation that helps you get into the zone or listening to inspirational stories, from breathing exercises to self-motivational sessions, these apps have got everything you need to tap into your happy place.

Serene

Slightly more work-oriented than the others, Serene helps you not stress out about working from home by helping you stay focused on achieving your professional tasks. It does this by asking you to set one goal to focus on achieving throughout the day. It also has amazing features that allow you to block distracting websites and apps and silence your phone during scheduled work sessions.

Headspace

One of the better-known meditation apps, Headspace boasts a client base of more than 60 million members across 190 countries. A big contributor for its popularity is that it teaches users the essentials of meditation and mindfulness, beginning with a free 10-part “basics” course. There are more advanced courses, coming in three, five and 10-minute chunks, focusing on breathing and narrated mindfulness exercises, most of which are paid but many of which are free.

Calm

This app boasts guided Daily Calm sessions, which help you unwind as well as refocus your attention, with more elaborate programs for intermediate and advanced users. Premium paid features include exclusive music tracks designed for activities ranging from focusing to sleeping, and Sleep Stories, which comprise relaxed retellings of stories by celebrities such as Stephen Fry and Matthew McConaughey.

Stop, Breathe, and Think

Given that this app is especially targeted to the under-25s, it’s perhaps not surprising that this app asks you to “check in” before meditating, and choose from a bunch of adjectives to describe how you’re feeling at the moment, physically as well as mentally. The app then uses this information to recommend anything from guided meditations to yoga, and from five-minute “joy” sessions to longer practices that deal with allaying anxiety and promoting relaxation, ground and clear your head.