Lending a ear to those who seek it

NEW DELHI: With the ongoing pandemic and nationwide lockdown forcing people to stay indoors, many are looking for activities to keep themselves engaged. People struggling with fear and isolation are using technology to bridge the gap caused by social distancing and the prolonged lockdown.

One such app is HearMe, an app that allows people to connect with volunteer listeners whenever they feel anxious, lonely or simply want to talk.

"HearMe offers the profound simplicity of being truly listened to with unconditional positive regard. In less than a minute, our app connects people with trained listeners who provide emotional support to relieve stress, work through problems and doubts, or share in positive experiences of celebration and joy,' said HearMe CEO Adam Lippin.

He added that HearMe listeners are available around the clock long and lend a ear to those who need it to feel better.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, the app has seen an increase in new users signing up to find relief during these testing times.HearMe conversations happen in real-time with an empathetic listener — trained volunteers who can understand what members may be experiencing and want to be there for them.

Listeners learn effective strategies commonly used in counselling, doctor-patient relationships and crisis interventions.

HearMe listener Monu Shetty, said as a listener, he helps people vent out their emotions, which has made him realise how generosity and listening can help people. "After more than 200 sessions, I am beginning to understand the power of the app to reach as many people as possible and support them in these difficult times," Shetty said.