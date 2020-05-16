STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Social media playing important role to keep people motivated

Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had posted a song titled 'Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega' from his Twitter handle, sending out positivity and hope to everyone amid the lockdown.

Published: 16th May 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the recent lockdown may prove daunting on our physiological and psychological well-being, due to lack of social mingling, outdoor and office routine, many famous celebrities and normal people across the globe are sharing motivational posts on the social media platforms to help people remain positive and inspired during the pandemic.

Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had posted a song titled 'Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega' from his Twitter handle, sending out positivity and hope to everyone amid the lockdown. The song was sung by SRK himself.

Speaking to IANS on psychological well-being, Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare in New Delhi, said: "Amidst the ongoing global pandemic, there is likely to be an adverse impact on our mental as well as physical health, being cooped up indoors, coupled with the anxieties and uncertainties associated with what is going on, especially related to the future. And such concerns are inevitable, be it financial, professional, or interpersonal."

"At such a time, it is indeed helpful if celebrity figures come forward to share their thoughts, and help encourage people to follow the guidelines, stay safe, and yet maintain positivity in their lives," Parikh said.

A few days back, veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik released a motivation video on Twitter, in which he was seen singing the song 'When life gives you banana' to motivate people and stay positive during the lockdown."There is despair, sadness, sense of loss everywhere. Should we succumb to this pressure? To answer the question here is a light-hearted, inspiring song, 'When Life Gives U A Banana', Kaushik wrote on the social media platform.

Parikh also added that people need to understand this is would pass if we all stay connected and responsible.

"They should be motivated by reading about the good deeds of altruism people are doing and contribute their own bit to it. We all need to together become a solution," he added.

This lockdown period has led to increased anxiety and depression amongst people. And many people from all over the world uploading motivational videos, songs, poetries, etc., to help those who are facing anxiety and other psychological issues.For example, in a musical video uploaded by a Twitter user, in which a family man can be seen performing daily home tasks and singing

"Each day is more like a creepy dream, from a movie scene. All-day at home with family, can't see anyone."

From motivational movie dialogues, songs to reading and sharing inspirational quotes on social media, people are doing all possible things to spread positivity among people.

"Mentally the toughest week I've had so far in lockdown, but I soon realised how blessed I am to still have all my loved one's here, who are safe and healthy! It was the motivation I needed to keep positive/going Rainbow We will get there in time Orange heart #StaySafeSaveLives," a user tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Social media
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp