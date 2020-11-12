Tech jobs witness the highest demand

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A job site recently concluded its week-long hiring initiative with participant companies from domains such as artificial intelligence/machine learning, cloud computing, financial services etc.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to a survey, the highest demand was witnessed for tech-based roles requiring skills in data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and customer support.  

Indeed, a job site recently concluded its week-long hiring initiative, 'Top Jobs in India' with participant companies from domains such as artificial intelligence/machine learning, cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, retail, technology, and others. 

During this hiring week, it received registrations from more than 45,000 registrations. 

The week-long event hosted a distinguished line-up of speakers from the participating companies, who spoke about their organisational culture; the roles that they were actively hiring for; changes in the recruitment process due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the skill-sets they sought in potential employees.

Furthermore, with all the interviews being conducted online, there was a marked increase in the number of applications during the week, reflecting the shift that’s occurring in hiring processes across the country in the wake of the pandemic. 

Kavita Kurup, Global Head - Talent and Organisational Transformation at UST Global, said, "As our business adjusted to the new reality after the pandemic, we are seeing an uptick in growth and opportunities at various levels in the company. The hiring week by Indeed allowed us to interact with some great talent across the country. We also got to evaluate candidates who closely fit the job description and with our efforts to build a talented and diverse workforce. We are truly glad to have been a part of this initiative."

Research suggests that overall hiring in India is gradually increasing across industries. Although hiring in India was down by 21 per cent towards the end of October 2020 as compared to 2019, it was still an improvement from the middle of June 2020, when hiring was down by 51 per cent from 2019 levels.
 

