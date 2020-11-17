Language app 'Language Curry' promotes multiculturalism

By Express News Service

Gurugram-based regional language app, Language Curry, has marked an unprecedented growth of almost 500 per cent during the pandemic. "From 20,000 downloads when it was launched in July 2019, it is now at 1.9 lakh. As people are working from home and exploring their hobbies, they are learning a new language which is a key skill demanded by many professionals," says co-founder Aneesha Jyoti, who runs the app with Puneet Singh and Vatsala Sharma - and all three have worked in the education sector and are passionate about spreading Indian culture globally.

The app uses simple formats to teach seven Indian languages - Hindi, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kananda with recent additions of Tamil and Marathi. Most of the downloads are from India, where urban migrants and other language enthusiasts aim to learn a different regional language for work or relationships.

"People from the North often pick up Kannada as they move to southern cities for jobs especially in startups. NRI's, expats, tourists and global learners also are learning to speak Hindi and other languages through the app. Interestingly, Sanskrit is the most learnt language on the app as many around the world view it as a connection to various Indian scriptures and the root of most Indian languages," Jyoti adds.

According to Jyoti, Language Curry is unique because the language learning incorporates respective cultural integration. "So, if you are learning Kannada, you will be introduced to various aspects of Karnataka's culture - food, music, places and slangs!" she says.

Jyoti had this idea of a language learning app when she was in Canada, before moving to Gurugram. "Many people in Canada wanted to learn Indian languages, but couldn’t find a suitable and easy platform. This app is suitable for age group 15 and above, and its features introduce the users to interesting perspectives of regional languages of India," she adds.

Recently, Language Curry brought Punjabi musician and singer Sukhbir Singh on board as its brand ambassador. "A multilingual himself, Singh is fluent in five languages and is comfortable in singing in 10 languages and shares the passion to connect people world over to the rich Indian culture through languages and music," informs Jyoti.