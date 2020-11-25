App encourages single Indians to make first move

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bumble, the women-first social networking app, launched its new campaign aimed at empowering and supporting its community to navigate the new rules of dating. 2020 has upended our lives in unexpected ways – redefining dating rules, navigating virtual and socially-distanced dating etiquettes, and different approaches to relationships and mental wellbeing in this new environment.

The app’s recent research found that one in two claim they are ready to go on a date in real life. However, 64% of the community claim that their dating life has significantly changed post the pandemic and 70% of single Indians say they are not comfortable navigating dating in 2020.

The campaign spans across various touchpoints including five unique digital films, conceptualised by The Script Room, which captures different stories of virtual and socially-distanced dating. The app kicked off the campaign with the first film, ‘For your eyes only’ last week, which will be followed by others slated to release throughout this month.

Additionally, the platform has partnered with a robust set of influencers across India to support its community to make the first move and forge meaningful connections as well as out of home (OOH) branding in shopping malls in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.

Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR Director said, “Our recent study says that one in two people in India are ready to go on an in-person date now. Single Indians are navigating this new world of dating and redefining the rule book as India unlocks. With our new campaign, we want to support this community.”