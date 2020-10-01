STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news

Google News Showcase will start rolling out in Germany and Brazil from Thursday and come to other countries where local frameworks support these partnerships.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday announced its biggest USD 1 billion investment for the future of news in partnerships with news publishers that would pay them to create and curate high-quality content for quality online news experience.

Pichai launched Google News Showcase that features the editorial curation of award-winning newsrooms to give readers more insight on the stories that matter, and in the process, helps publishers develop deeper relationships with their audiences.

"We've signed partnerships for News Showcase with nearly 200 leading publications across Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, the UK and Australia. The number of news publications will grow as we work to expand News Showcase to other countries including India, Belgium and the Netherlands," Pichai said in a blog post.

Google News Showcase will start rolling out in Germany and Brazil from Thursday and come to other countries where local frameworks support these partnerships. News Showcase is made up of story panels that will appear initially in Google News on Android.

The product will launch soon on Google News on iOS, and will come to Google Discover and Search in the future. "Other components like video, audio and daily briefings will come next," Pichai said. The USD 1 billion investment is another step from Google to support the news industry.

The publications include award-winning national titles like Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit, Folha de S.Paulo, Band and Infobae, alongside regionally and locally significant publications such as El Litoral, GZH, WAZ and SooToday.

The company said from sending 24 billion visits to news websites globally every month to the Google News Initiative's (GNI) USD 300 million commitment, including emergency funding for local publishers globally to help with the impact of COVID-19, it is helping small and medium-sized publishers accelerate their business growth.

Google News Showcase, said Pichai, is distinct from other news products "because it leans on the editorial choices individual publishers make about which stories to show readers and how to present them".

Google News Showcase builds on the existing news licensing programme, which is paying publishers for quality journalism and other news-related efforts like Subscribe with Google, Web Stories and audio news.

"Both Google News Showcase and our financial investment - which will extend beyond the initial three years - are focused on contributing to the overall sustainability of our news partners around the world," Pichai said, adding that the company aims to play its part by helping journalism in the 21st century not just survive, but thrive.

"I have always valued quality journalism and believed that a vibrant news industry is critical to a functioning democratic society," he said.

More from Tech.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Sundar Pichai Google News Showcase Fake news Quality news
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp