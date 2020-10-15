With Dasara and Diwali round the corner, people are sending gift cards via Whatsapp

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The festivals of Dasara and Diwali are round the corner, and smart people are avoiding social gatherings due to Covid-19. Friends and families though can still gift each other using gift vouchers sent now via WhatsApp, rather than give cash as gift in fancy envelopes.

EchoJoy, a Hyderabad-based startup started in August this year, is a WhatsApp based multi-brand digital gifting portal offering customised gift cards in both the online and offline space. They have 10,000 active users and have partnered with 150+ brands.

“We believe that gifting is a lovely way to remind our loved ones that you are thinking of them on their special days,” shares Ram Gollamudi, co-founder, Echojoy. He adds, “We intend to change the way people think of gifting. We want gift cards to become the default gift, replacing the ubiquitous envelope.” On the use of WhatsApp, Ram says, “The WhatsApp platform ensures thoughts and wishes reaches the designated person in the fastest and safest manner.” Ram who has a BTech from IIT Madras, a Masters from Iowa State University, and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management wishes to revolutionise the gifting culture among millennials.

How does gifting work here? Ram comments: “Based on deep-tech, these digital gift cards have a simple gifting process through which the senders can pick a value for the card and send it to the recipient who can redeem the voucher through the app and shop from their favourite brands both online and at the store.”

“Companies can also use these gift solutions to give their employees over Zoom and other WFH tools,” he adds.

How does it work?

Pick a gift – Choose your right card and amount to load

WhatsApp confirmation

Gift card sent within two-four hours which can be shared with recipient

Gift redemption Recipient can redeem the gift card at any brands stores using the app



