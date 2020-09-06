Get #Instasmart: 10 hacks to flaunt your business on Instagram

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Instaworthy is the name of the game. As the social platform turns 10 in October, one can only marvel at how a largely photo-posting app has grown into a source of income for creators and a sales channel for businesses.

As of January 2020, there are nearly one billion monthly active users on Instagram, of which there are 500 million daily active users. The much sought-after ‘Like’ button is hit an average of 4.2 billion times per day. So every post better be click-perfect. But it can be difficult to gauge what works. Here are 10 strategies that can give you an edge.

Get a business profile

This is a must to start getting the most out of the marketing game. You can do it in one simple step: Head to Settings and click on ‘Switch to Business Profile’. Now followers can click on your contact button to get in touch with you right away. You can also create and publish Instagram ads.

Use free tools

With ‘Insights’ you enter a world of possibilities. From specific info on posts, you can view your top posts and understand user interaction.

Set up product teasers

This is a tightrope walk. Don’t annoy users with in-your-face advertisements. Rather, bring in excitement without looking as if you are trying too hard.

Use Instagram Stories

Though these are only live for 24 hours, the benefits are endless. Displayed right at the top of the page, it is easy to spot. And one can post photos, short video, rewind video, live video and even Boomerangs.

Partner with influencers

More and more people are depending on industry influencers to buy, sell and reach out. Besides, short-term gains, one can build long-lasting brand awareness.

Come up with good hashtags

Creating the perfect hashtag that can crop up in searches is the best form of advertising. Every time someone uses the tag, they end up advertising for you. And, all for free.

Avoid over-posting

This can definitely turn off existing followers. Remember, slow and steady wins the race. Be consistent and post during peak times—it is believed that Mondays and Thursdays are the best days to post.

Track the metrics

You need to know how well your page and posts are performing. It’s important to track your follower growth rate tools such as Influencer Dashboard and measure engagement rates. Also, the tool Sprout Social measures how many clicks your link is getting.