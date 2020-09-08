STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Indians fast embracing other smart devices, not just phones

Users are primarily getting exposed to OTT entertainment content over smartphones, which is then pushing the sales of smart TV to get enhanced experience.

Published: 08th September 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Smart Watch

Smart Watch

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Smartphone users in India are now willing to own other categories of smart devices and gadgets to derive advantages on a wider spectrum serving a lot many use cases, a new report said on Monday.

Users are driving towards connected devices and the typical journey involves users getting exposed to it through a smartphone and then buying specific smart devices to enhance the experience as well as derive value-addition, said the study by market research firm techARC.

For instance, users are primarily getting exposed to over-the-top (OTT) entertainment content over smartphones, which is then pushing the sales of smart TV to get enhanced experience.

"The journey beyond smartphones has already begun and the future is equally promising. Although the journey had already started long back with tablet PCs, smartwatches, IP surveillance cameras and others, it has really swung up since the launch of smart TVs, streaming devices, smart speakers among others," Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC, said in a statement.

"In the recent past (less than 3 months), TWS (True Wireless Stereo) and smart STB (Set Top Box) are two categories that have seen huge uptake within Smart Device categories," Kawoosa said.

The report titled "The Connected Indian Consumer" revealed that Indians are leveraging the benefits and connectivity, smartness and intelligence of these devices to elevate the overall experience of living.

Based on a survey of 2,500 users done on voice platforms including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the research, however, showed that smartphones continue to be the hub of being "smart" and the first such device to be owned by any user who is on the journey of getting smart.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
smartphone Smart devices Smart Gadgets
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp