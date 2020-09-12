Improving road trips with AI

By Express News Service

KOGO 2.0 has launched its new avatar to cater to travel enthusiasts who have started planning daycations and short trips.

This platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to document road trips, and has introduced seven new features and 41 enhancements features.

The main feature – powerful AI Trip Video Engine – enables easier travel content discovery and sharing.

With two components – the hardware travelbot (to be fitted on any vehicle), and the mobile app.

The device records data and streams the same into the KOGO mobile app which can be shared on social media platforms.

Speaking on the development, Raj K Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder, KOGO-2.0 in a conversation with The New Indian Express said, “I can confidently say that the new features are at par with the best platforms in the world, in terms of performance, features and architecture.

But the big delight for users is AI trip videos. We have completely automated the process with our proprietary AI Video Engine. When you finish a trip, a freshly minted video is automatically created, with pictures, routes, stats, animation, graphic and music. I truly believe we have opened the floodgates to a boom of user generated videos.” Other than this, the 2.0 version has new map styles, active discovery, enhanced inbox, push alerts and profile views.

The platform takes the form of a personal storyteller, by turning trips into video content without human interference. It also successfully works in different movements such as riding, driving, cycling or hiking. Designed to work on live, the app allows you to be a part of a community to discuss, suggest and ask for recommendations. The enhanced app comes with filters such as Nearby, Trip Duration, Distance, Tags and Recommended.

Features in the planning include Live Help and SOS, where you turn to other travellers for advice on a trip you are undertaking. “While Corona brought the world to a grinding halt, we worked overtime to add the maximum value to the product for our users,” signs off Gopalakrishnan.

Price: Free on Android and iOS; and KOGO trip-tracker is available at Rs 7,749

In a nutshell

