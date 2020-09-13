These 8 apps will help you lead a more sustainable life

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

What we eat, or wear, or even the way we travel, everything has an impact on the world we live in. While it is not always easy to make informed decisions, a growing number of apps are at hand to help us lead more sustainable lives. We bring you the top few.

My Little Plastic Footprint

Android

Free

The Plastic Mass Index (PMI) calculates your contribution to plastic pollution. The closer your PMI is to zero, the less you contribute. It is also one of the most informative apps.

PaperKarma

iOS, Android

In-app purchases

Simply snap a picture to unsubscribe from bulky and unwanted paper mail. From catalogues, charity donation requests, to credit card offers, just tap unsubscribe.

iHuerting

iOS, Android

Not free

Growing your own food is the best step forward. Rely on this app to keep a log of what you’re growing and see what vegetables are in season, besides care solutions for your plants.

Think Dirty

iOS, Android

Free

It is the easiest way to learn about toxic ingredients in your personal care products. Just scan the product barcode and Think Dirty will give you easy-to-understand information.

Oroeco

iOS, Android

Free

Track your climate impacts and see how every part of your life connects to global warming. The app helps reduce your carbon footprint by offering tips adapted to your way of life.

Bikemap

iOS, Android

Free

You have more than three million kilometres of cycling routes at your disposal. Download information regarding more than 80 countries, with interactive tours.

Love Food Hate Waste

iOS, Android

In-app purchases

Available through the platform FoodPrint, this is aimed at food wastage. It has a cookbook that offers recipes to deal with the food you have lying in the refrigerator and storage.

Sustainability Aware

iOS, Android

Free

It’s better to start early regarding sustainability. With educational games for children, the application teaches the positive aspects of sustainable living and the impact on the planet.