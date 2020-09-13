STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

These 8 apps will help you lead a more sustainable life

What we eat, or wear, or even the way we travel, everything has an impact on the world we live in.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

A growing number of apps are at hand to help us lead more sustainable lives.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

What we eat, or wear, or even the way we travel, everything has an impact on the world we live in. While it is not always easy to make informed decisions, a growing number of apps are at hand to help us lead more sustainable lives. We bring you the top few.

My Little Plastic Footprint
Android
Free
The Plastic Mass Index (PMI) calculates your contribution to plastic pollution. The closer your PMI is to zero, the less you contribute. It is also one of the most informative apps.

PaperKarma
iOS, Android
In-app purchases
Simply snap a picture to unsubscribe from bulky and unwanted paper mail. From catalogues, charity donation requests, to credit card offers, just tap unsubscribe.

iHuerting
iOS, Android
Not free
Growing your own food is the best step forward. Rely on this app to keep a log of what you’re growing and see what vegetables are in season, besides care solutions for your plants. 

Think Dirty
iOS, Android
Free
It is the easiest way to learn about toxic ingredients in your personal care products. Just scan the product barcode and Think Dirty will give you easy-to-understand information.

Oroeco
iOS, Android
Free
Track your climate impacts and see how every part of your life connects to global warming. The app helps reduce your carbon footprint by offering tips adapted to your way of life.

Bikemap
iOS, Android
Free
You have more than three million kilometres of cycling routes at your disposal. Download information regarding more than 80 countries, with interactive tours.

Love Food Hate Waste
iOS, Android
In-app purchases
Available through the platform FoodPrint, this is aimed at food wastage. It has a cookbook that offers recipes to deal with the food you have lying in the refrigerator and storage.

Sustainability Aware
iOS, Android
Free
It’s better to start early regarding sustainability. With educational games for children, the application teaches the positive aspects of sustainable living and the impact on the planet.

TAGS
climate change pllution environmnet
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp