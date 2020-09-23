Virtual interactions over real for women, reveals 'OkCupid' dating app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on user responses to the questions on the app, OkCupid, a dating app, has gathered data and insights about how Covid-19 has changed the way millennials date in India as trends observed over the last few months.

During the first quarter of 2020, 74% of single Indians on OkCupid said they would be willing to go out on dates and meet in-person.

However, as Covid-19 picked up and affected everything in our lives through rigorous lockdowns, 91% of users on OkCupid said they’ll still continue to date, albeit virtually. While in-person dating is overall preferred by millennials and they are eagerly waiting for things to get better so they can safely meet, date and socialize, they don’t want everything to change back immediately.

Women in particular seem to be in no hurry to go offline! 38% women confessed that they would like to take things slower and have more virtual interactions even in a post pandemic world, vs 25% men. 38% Indian millennials said that they have been able to get to know their matches better through virtual dating. 32% feel there is less pressure and 30% are just glad they can wear pajamas to a date!