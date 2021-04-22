STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Google's Live Captions feature coming to Chromebooks soon

As per The Verge, once the Live Captions feature is available, users can switch them on in the accessibility settings to get captions for any media with audio right inside their browser.

Google Chrome. (File photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Tech giant Google is rolling out some new features for Chromebooks, including the company's Live Captions feature that will be added to Chrome on most Chrome OS devices in the coming weeks.

As per The Verge, once the Live Captions feature is available, users can switch them on in the accessibility settings to get captions for any media with audio right inside their browser. The feature rolled out to Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux in March.

Google is also beefing up the Chrome OS Launcher, which lets users search for files and apps, with some new capabilities, allowing them to make simple calculations and check the weather, the definition of a word, and stock prices.

The tech giant is also adding a new Diagnostics app to Chrome OS that lets users check the status of and run tests on your computer's battery, CPU, and memory. That means that if the battery isn't holding a charge for as long as you think it should, you can run a battery discharge test in the Diagnostics app to see if something's wrong.

The new launcher capabilities and the Diagnostics app are not yet available, but Google told The Verge that the release begins rolling out today. 

