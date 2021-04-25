Here are several ‘hidden’ features you can unlock on your iPhone

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

What if we told you, you don’t know your iPhone well enough? Here are several ‘hidden’ features that are usually overlooked.

It’s simple. Period.

Your hands automatically take you to the 123 buttons on the left side of the iPhone to place a period. Here’s something simpler. Just double-tap the space bar to get it.

There’s science behind it

We’ve all added up numbers on the phone calculator. But if you wanted to go beyond basic addition and subtraction, rotate your iPhone. The same screen will throw up a scientific calculator that can be used for trigonometric functions, scientific notation or when working with geometric formulas.

Quick fix

You type in a whole lot of numbers for calculation and then one wrong input and damn! You have to start all over again. But no, wait. What you can do instead is swipe left or right in the black area where the calculation takes place and go back to the last digit to make the change.

Make the clicks matter

A lot of us thought we could either record a video or take a picture at one time. Not true. You can do both. The next time you are taking a video, notice the white circle next to it. Click. Your photo is taken. A preview won’t show up but the photos will get saved in your gallery.

Right on track

Typos are inevitable when typing on a small screen. And every time you have to place the cursor between the words to correct the sentence, it feels like a colossal effort. There’s a simpler way to do this. Hold the space bar, and your keyboard will double up as a trackpad.

‘Where is that photo I took?’

It can be exhausting looking for a particular photo taken at a specific time from among the countless pictures in your iPhone. But there is a short and sweet way to do it. Look for the search bar in your photo gallery. It is something many people overlook. Type keywords—the more specific the better—and you’ll be taken to the photo(s) you desire.

