Gadget review: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and more

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The Zephyrus G14 from ROG is a powerful 14-inch home gaming laptop with sharp aesthetics. The lid is filled with mini-LEDs that can be customised. Weighing just 1.6kg, it comes with AMD Ryzen 9 innards for max performance while consuming less power. It offers a seamless gaming power, a smooth experience, and ultra mobility. Battery life is excellent. The WQHD panel is great for gaming and movies and viewing images. ASUS ROG range of devices now come with lots of choices and you can’t really go wrong with the G14 if gaming is your thing. rog.asus.com

Boult Audio Airbass Xpods

Boult Audio has a wide range of devices and accessories to suit most needs. The Airbass Xpods are an economic and lightweight TWS earbuds sporting a half in ear design. They sync up pretty quickly with smartphones/tablets/PCs. Sound is fairly okay, battery life is about eight hours and the choice of colours decent. Call quality was acceptable with clarity. I do feel the physical quality of the buds can be improved, but if it’s an affordable option you’re after then you can’t really beat these for price. boultaudio.com

PlayShifu Plugo Count

PlayShifu’s interactive devices offer children great value. I found Plugo Count very engaging with over 250+ levels across five games. The math is cleverly designed to work according to the age of the child, with more focus on word problems and division, etc., for older age groups. Count integrates to your tablet making it easier for children. playshifu.com