Shrey Mishra has a deep affiliation with delivering concepts and stories through technological advancements. This passion motivated him to develop and initiate companies related to XR technologies. He is the founder of XR Central, which focuses on providing XR based products and solutions.

Have your reading preferences changed over the years?

With e-commerce coming in, it has been so easy to search and order books. I also love the way audio is being used as a medium for storytelling, right from Harry Potter by Stephen Fry to non-fiction books on Audible. I listen to audiobooks when in transit or on my morning walk/jog. I am not a big fan of e-books as I want some time-off the screens. However, I like the old way of reading books as it helps me to isolate from the digital distraction that has flooded our lives.

What kind of writing do you appreciate or dislike?

I like to read a variety of stuff, from fiction to non-fiction, and biographies as well. I turn to books when I face a creative block. I love to read travelogues and travel books as they transport you to a lovely destination with its sights and sounds. I appreciate a more honest and anecdotal approach. On the other hand, I despise unnecessary sexual content.

What is it about the written word that visual and audio mediums cannot fulfil?

A good story lasts through generations, sure, most fade away but one or two remain popular enough to be taught in school, used for religion or read for fun by those who love old stories. Books have survived through attacks like the radio and TV, which are great mediums of storytelling as well. But what I am saying is that it only takes one good book to spark a generation of readers.

What attracts you about the written word?

Books evolve to meet the needs of the society. Audiobooks and e-books are a great example of this. In a minimalist and environmentallyaware era, people are taking a step back and fighting against consumerism.