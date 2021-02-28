Comfort clicks: As remote working takes precedence, buy right kind of mouse to boost your productivity

Suchayan Mandal By

Express News Service

Working remotely means working on multiple tabs, and sometimes doing multiple things such as editing, designing, or coding... all at once. A good mouse is an umbilical cord that you cannot do away with. Investing in the right one can do wonders for your productivity. And with a wide variety of evolved mice available today, we help you zero in on the best one for your work station.

First, let’s get one basic thing right. The hallmark of a good mouse is Dots Per Inch (DPI). This is a standard used to measure mouse sensitivity. High DPI and lower sensitivity allow you to make smaller, more precise movements when working on RAM-intensive work such as gaming or editing.

The other feature you want to watch out for is the interface, or what we have referred to here as ‘works on’. While wired mice are a thing of the past, USB or Bluetooth-enabled mice are the current trends. Grip style is another important feature to consider. The mouse that comes with a firm grip rather than a hump is what you want. Here are six mice you want to consider buying:

Logitech MX Master 2S

Price: Rs 8,995; DPI: 4,000; Works on: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless Buttons: 7

“Despite being expensive, it’s one of the best. Unlike most mice, this isn’t meant only for gamers. This mouse redefines productivity. I never thought I would need an expensive mouse for regular office needs. But once I got used to it, I cannot make do anything else. Making long presentation decks is a cakewalk with this mouse given its ergonomics,” says Rohit Sahani, a Delhi-based tech blogger.

Apple Magic Mouse 2

Price: Rs 7,500; DPI: 1,300; Works on: Bluetooth , Buttons: 0

“This one is a classic Apple mouse. Light as a feather, the Magic Mouse 2 comes with laser-tracking capabilities that make it shuffle between design software mood boards. Though, some users may find it to be over-sensitive, particularly when operating the multi-touch area on the top of the mouse,” says Mumbai-based tech blogger Prashant Chaturvedi.

Logitech MX Vertical

Price: Rs 35,643; DPI: 4,000; Works on: Bluetooth; USB-C , Buttons: 6

This one isn’t listed on e-commerce sites. You might need to visit a store to buy it. “And when you do, don’t just look at its price. Once you have taken a demonstration, you will want to create a fund to buy it. The mouse lets you connect up to three devices at the same time. The button on the top enables you to switch between computers easily. The battery life is fantastic. Termed ‘handshake grip’, the holding posture helps in reduction of stress on your hand’s tendons,” says Mehak Gera, a graphic designer based in Gurugram.

Logitech Pebble

Price: Rs 2,295, DPI: 1000; Works on: 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity; USB receiver

Buttons: 3

This is easy on the pocket. If you feel like giving your wrist free hours off the trackpad, Pebble fits in perfectly. There is a USB receiver that needs to plugged into the computer and then you can work across platforms. We must add that there are glitches in the updated features. Also, this isn’t for editing or gaming needs.

Tap Strap 2

Price: Rs 42,000 (approx); Works on: Bluetooth

Unlike the others, it isn’t just a mouse. Rather it’s a keyboard and mouse together. Instead of clicking, you simply slip over your fingers and operate an invisible keyboard and a mouse. From tablets through SmartTVs to AR & VR, the Tap Strap 2 allows you to type, and mouse and control any environment.

Tap your fingers on any surface or wave your hands in mid-air. This doesn’t require any software drivers. It is a plug-and-play Bluetooth input device that works with everything from phones to tablets, laptops and SmartTVs.

Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

Price: 7500 (approx), DPI: 1000 , Works on: USB, Buttons: 5

Despite being futuristic, it’s priced reasonably. It’s available on e-commerce sites but it’s advisable to check with direct sellers who can give you a warranty. “I have been using this for a while now. The vertical handshake grip lets you work stress-free. Simply because the ergonomic is well-aligned with your wrist and hand, you can work for hours. But go for it only if you are a designer or film editor working hours on your project. For regular office work, it won’t make much sense as it would take time to get used to it,” said Nitin Tyagi, an ad filmmaker based out of Pune.w