STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

‘Pratilipi is an open mic for writers’

Ranjeet Singh has brought together a promising platform, Pratilipi, to expand the scope of storytelling in regional languages of India

Published: 16th January 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

 A free literary app Pratilipi for new writers in India has expanded its content creation and consumption in 12 regional languages — hosting two lakh new stories per month. Co-founder, Ranjeet Singh wants to, “foster home grown talent and for many of our writers they joined the platform having never published anything before”. Here, Singh gives a lowdown on Pratilipi along with his future plans.

Please elaborate on the ‘rich ecosystem’ Pratilipi app provides for emerging voices in the Indian literary landscape?
Pratilipi has grown from being a reading writing platform to an ecosystem with a literature community at its heart. The app functions like an ‘open mic’ for writers and provides a popular and safe space to upload stories for any user. Writers with Pratilipi publish over 250,000 stories on the platform every month, thus building a strong bond with the 25 million active readers who read these stories over 250 million times every month. Readers and writers communicate via over 2 million reviews and comments, and privately via over 10 million private messages every month. Writers are able to hone their skills and build an audience. We also hope to support writers to make a truly viable career out of their passion for writing by securing licensing deals and the best stories adopted to various other formats including published books, comics, audiobooks and even web series.

How do Pratilipi FM and Pratilipi Comics help your objective?
Pratilipi’s vision is to democratise storytelling across languages, devices and formats. Both Pratilipi FM and Pratilipi Comics unlock two different formats for people to share their stories with each other. Pratilipi FM has podcasts, audio shows and audio books, listened by over 300,000 listeners every month. Pratilipi Comics has a rich resource, ranging from old classics such as Chacha Chaudhury as well as contemporary comics, including those licensed from our best ranking authors. Currently, over 600,000 readers read the comics every month.

What led you to launch Pratilipi?
I grew up in a small town close to Rae Bareli, where English was not the first language. I was always a voracious reader and grew up on a diet of comics, classical and contemporary Hindi literature. Once I left the Hindi heartland to go to university, I realised that Hindi literature was not as easy to come by. I did shift to reading in English, but this brought up an important question for me - why should reading in a language of your choice be this hard? We are a country of multiple languages and dialects, so surely people should be able to access content and enjoy reading in a language of their choice. These musings, which I shared endlessly with close friends, were the seeds that eventually led to the conception of Pratilipi.

What are your plans in terms of growing more readers?
We are continuing to focus on taking an ecosystem approach by expanding into various formats, both on our own and via partnerships with other players in the industry, and on building the best products which have high users and subsequently, word-of-mouth adoption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratilipi
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp