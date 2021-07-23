STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India

The Phone will ship with OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box, with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates, while the buds come with features like active noise cancellation.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

One Plus Nord 2 5G phones

One Plus Nord 2 5G

By ANI

SHENZHEN: OnePlus' next smartphone in its Nord series called the OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India on Thursday. The OnePlus Buds Pro, the truly wireless earbuds (TWS), also made a debut at the virtual event.

The event was live-streamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G joined the company's Nord series that already includes OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The highlights of the newly-released smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 65 W Warp Charge.

OnePlus Nord 2 also comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HDR10+ certification. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in three colours, Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and the India exclusive Green-Wood.

The Phone will ship with OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box, with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The Nightscape Ultra mode on the smartphone is capable of taking pictures in extremely dark scenes. The new device also features Wi-Fi 6 and Dual 5G SIM support for better and faster connectivity, along with Haptics 2.0 for better feedback.

The phone will go on sale via Amazon. OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and will go on open sale starting July 28. The early access sale will start on July 26.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999.

As for the earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro have features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 38 hours of battery life.

The buds come with a short stem design. It has silicone ear tips for better grip and noise isolation. The company claimed that the smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature cancels out noise by up to 40 decibels.

The earbuds are IP55 rated for splash and dust resistance. Other key features include a 94ms latency, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and 11mm drivers.

The India pricing for the OnePlus Buds Pro has not been revealed yet. OnePlus will be announcing the same later. The earbuds will be available in two colours: Matte Black and Glossy White.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Plus Nord 2 5G One Plus One Plus Buds Pro Active Noise Cancellation One Plus India
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp