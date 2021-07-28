STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
#Photodumps: The new Instagram trend on the block

A photo dump is a carousel of pics or videos that a user uploads in one post or compiles in a video.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Uploading a carousel of pictures also work as a digital diary for those who want to document their journey.

Uploading a carousel of pictures also work as a digital diary for those who want to document their journey. (Representational Image)

By Aditya Vaddepalli
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Much like dalgona coffee, ludo and isolation art, trends that started during the pandemic, photo dumps have taken Instagram by storm. Everyone from Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid to Sania Mirza, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor have become serial photo dumpers!

(Above) Rashmika Mandanna is also
known to post photo dumps on Instagram.

A photo dump, as the name suggests, is a carousel of pictures or videos that a user uploads in one post or compiles in a video. These pictures may or may not have a unified theme and often tend to be random. We all have pictures that we would like to share on social media, but would not like to stick to form while posting them.

Don’t worry, photo dumps are here to the rescue. “We take hundreds of pictures and most of them usually never leave our gallery because we click them as they feel good in that moment. Once the moment passes, the value of the picture does too. So it’s nice to sometimes not think too much and just release these pictures into the wild,” says 24-year-old Rahi Bhattacharjee.

Uploading a carousel of pictures also work as a digital diary for those who want to document their journey. “I have done it (photo dump) a couple of times. When I have a lot of pictures, mostly when I travel or during festivals, I want to upload them all in one go. I upload multiple pictures in one go so that I don’t have to clutter my feed. Also, I find photo dumps more compact, as they say a lot more in just one post; I can convey all thoughts in one go. It is like a picture diary, with videos,” says Taara Duggal, 22, student.

V Anoop, 24, who works for an advertising firm, says, “Aren’t we all using social media to have fun? To express ourselves? I love the trend as you see people in their true unfiltered form. Social media should be used for entertainment, and not taken seriously.” But, users could upload multiple pictures in one post on FB, much before Instagram grew in popularity. 

