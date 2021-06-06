STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Chromebook ready?

Considering we rely heavily on Google Chrome for most operations, it may be time to opt for it
 

Published: 06th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

While Windows laptops run Windows OS,  Chromebooks have ChromeOS. This OS is designed by Google and is based on a Gentoo Linux system.

While Windows laptops run Windows OS,  Chromebooks have ChromeOS. This OS is designed by Google and is based on a Gentoo Linux system.

By Suchayan Mandal
Express News Service

What’s the first thing you do on a laptop? Most of us open a web browser (mostly Google Chrome) and start working. Should MS Office refuse to open, no worries. You simply open Google Docs and go ahead. Right? If Adobe Acrobat Reader fails to open PDFs, you would use Google to do so.

If this is how you get your work done, then you are ready for a Chromebook. Unlike regular computers, Chromebooks work differently. It looks exactly like a regular laptop with a keyboard, connectivity ports and a trackpad. But it differs in terms of the operating system. While Windows laptops run Windows OS, 
Chromebooks have ChromeOS. This OS is designed by Google and is based on a Gentoo Linux system. So when you boot the Chromebook, it starts up instantly like a smartphone and the user interface is pretty much like Android devices. Chromebooks work best with the internet.

Who should buy a Chromebook?
“If you need a laptop for daily use and your work mostly revolves around MS Office (Word, Excel) and web, then there is no reason why you shouldn’t get a Chromebook,” says Kerry Jeith, a tech blogger based in Bengaluru. You would need to replace your software with the ones available on Chrome. So for MS Word, you have Google Doc. Adobe Photoshop and MS Office have their web versions that would help.

Why is a Chromebook cheaper than a Windows laptop?

It’s cheaper because there isn’t much of a hardware complexity than a regular laptop. Also, an important part is that the ecosystem is closed.

Is Chromebook secured?

It’s as secured as your Android phone. If the Chromebook is directed to an infected page, it can’t affect the other tabs or apps on the computer, or anything else on the machine. 
The threat is contained.

No internet. No Chromebook.

Says who? Even when without the internet, you can work on offline apps like Google Docs. You can still save stuff on the cloud. But yes, you will need the internet for web operations.

Price 

Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 (popular ones)

Battery life 9 to 10 hours Best Suited for Individuals who are working from home.

Not suited for Gamers, designers, users who run RAM-intensive software

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chromebook Google chrome
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp