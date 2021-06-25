STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Simplified design and cleaner look: Microsoft unveils Windows 11

The latest version will also see Microsoft bringing Android apps to Windows for the first time.

Published: 25th June 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk near a Microsoft office in New York. (Image | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday unveiled the Windows 11 operating system, sporting a simplified design and cleaner look, which will be available in the market towards the end of the year.

The latest version will also see Microsoft bringing Android apps to Windows for the first time.

Microsoft's Windows operating system has powered computers around the world for years.

Windows 11 is the first major rehaul since Windows 10 was launched in 2015.

Over the years, Windows has been facing strong competition from Apple and Google as smartphones and other smart devices gained popularity.

"Today marks a major milestone in the history of Windows. It's the beginning of a new generation. I'm excited by what we've shown you today, and how we're reimagining everything from the operating system itself to the browser to the Store and the Feed."

"With Windows 11, we have a renewed sense of Windows' role in the world," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a virtual event.

He added that the company is introducing new store commerce models and policies and creating new opportunities for local publishers and supporting more applications with Android apps.

"This is the first version of a new era of Windows. We're building for the next decade and beyond," he said.

Microsoft has modernised the design and user experience in Windows 11, from a new Start button and taskbar to each sound, font and icon.

New Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops in Windows 11 allow for easier multitasking and organisation, while Teams integration directly into the Taskbar will help users to connect with others in an easy manner.

Windows 11 delivers the best PC gaming experiences yet, offering Auto HDR, Direct Storage, and access to the Xbox app, it said.

It also has Widgets, a new personalised feed powered by artificial intelligence and best-in-class browser performance from Microsoft Edge.

The new Microsoft Store will create a more open ecosystem for developers and creators, as well as a faster, more secure experience for IT professionals, it said.

Also, people will be able to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store and download them through the Amazon Appstore starting later this year.

In a blogpost, Microsoft said Windows 11 will be available through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs "beginning this holiday" (end of the year).

The free upgrade will begin to roll out to eligible Windows 10 PCs this holiday season and continuing into 2022.

Microsoft said it has been working closely with its hardware and silicon partners for seamless integration across software and hardware since day one of developing Windows 11.

It added that it has worked with AMD, Intel and Qualcomm to bring together "the best of Windows 11 with the largest hardware ecosystem in the world".

"And with Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Surface and others, we've worked to ensure most PCs you can buy today will be ready for Windows 11 -- across a variety of form factors and price points," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Microsoft Windows 11
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp