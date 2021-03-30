STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

ThinkEdu Conclave 2021: AI making Indians a little 'dumber' everyday, says author Rajiv Malhotra

Touching upon the algorithm that runs social media, he said that the machine figures out what one likes and doesn’t like, based on a user's clicks.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Infinity Foundation founder Rajiv Malhotra

Infinity Foundation founder Rajiv Malhotra (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Kaveree Bamzai
Express News Service

Is the dependence on technology moronising a generation of Indians? At least Rajiv Malhotra, Founder of Infinity Foundation and author of Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Power believes so. A speaker at TNIE's ThinkEdu Conclave 2021, Malhotra was in conversation with Author and Senior Journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

"Artificial Intelligence is making machines smarter. What is not well known is that people are becoming dumber. They're becoming more dependent on Google Devta," said Malhotra, adding, "People think that a person with more views and tweets and followers (on social media) will be the definition of truth. The traditional sources of authority are not important to this generation. They have outsourced the criteria of truth to social media."

Touching upon the algorithm that runs social media, he said that the machine figures out what one likes and doesn’t like, based on a user's clicks. "I call this the modernisation of the masses. People have outsourced their agencies. People have started running their lives on autopilot," he said.

Explaining why his book says that the Indian public is "highly moronised", he said that the perfect "moron" will let Netflix decide what movie he must watch and a network figure out whom he should date or where he should go on vacation.  "It is a dream come true for digital marketing people, digital politics, digital ideological warfare... all of them using AI as a weapon," he said.

While he says that the millennials are the most affected by the phenomenon, he agrees that his generation has left behind  "a very messy world for the next generation".

Malhotra said that Indians are so far behind in the fundamental principle of AI. "Yet, when you go to these companies, you will find a lot of Indian brains. But they are not working for India. Even Sundar Pichai is an employee at the end of the day," he said.

But who is responsible for this? He holds the politicians, industrialists and the likes of the RSS activists accountable. He asked how the ones who talk about being the keepers of the Rashtra haven’t thought about AI for the last ten years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 Rajiv Malhotra Infinity Foundation Artificial intelligence
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp